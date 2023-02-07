‘Misuse of Courier Services for peddling Psychotropic substances shall not be allowed’

The order further reads that “Moreover, all the Courier Service Providers shall install High Resolution CCTV Cameras inside the courier offices for better surveillance, adopt computerized systems to maintain records and accounts of both the consignors and consignees”.

The order also stated that “The Courier Service Providers would ask for Aadhar identity proof, address, drug sale licence, purchase order copy of the medical products and other antecedents of the consignor and consignee while booking pharmaceutical preparations”. Furthermore, Courier Service Providers will adhere to SOPs for courier service agencies issued by Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir with respect to shipment of pharmaceutical consignments; else action under relevant provisions of law shall be initiated against the violators. Pertinent to mention that during the month of January various instances have been brought into the notice of DM Srinagar with regard to trafficking of psychotropic substances through various Courier agencies for delivery to different parts of the Kashmir Division.