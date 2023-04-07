Mitigate suffering of people in Marwah : Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 7: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed concern over the alleged indifferent attitude of the government towards the plight of people in remote areas of Marwah sub-division in the Chenab region.
According to a press note, inviting the attention of the government over the vulnerable plight of people in the remote areas of Chenab valley particularly the Marwah area, Dr Farooq said that the area continues to remain snowbound and inaccessible until now.
“People there are struggling for edibles due to the delay in the resumption of surface connectivity. Black-marketing and profiteering are touching new limits every day. Administration is not visible on the ground. People young, and old are at the receiving end of government apathy,” he said adding, “The resumption of surface connectivity makes the situation worse as the locals cannot take patients to nearby hospitals in Doda, Kishtwar, and Jammu.” “Our people there have to walk for days altogether to reach the district headquarters to have their ration and other supplies replenished. Our mothers and sisters there particularly face the brunt. Students and job aspirants also continue to remain at the receiving end due to the prevailing administrative neglect,” he said.