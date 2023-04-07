Mitigate suffering of people in Marwah : Dr Farooq Abdullah

“People there are struggling for edibles due to the delay in the resumption of surface connectivity. Black-marketing and profiteering are touching new limits every day. Administration is not visible on the ground. People young, and old are at the receiving end of government apathy,” he said adding, “The resumption of surface connectivity makes the situation worse as the locals cannot take patients to nearby hospitals in Doda, Kishtwar, and Jammu.” “Our people there have to walk for days altogether to reach the district headquarters to have their ration and other supplies replenished. Our mothers and sisters there particularly face the brunt. Students and job aspirants also continue to remain at the receiving end due to the prevailing administrative neglect,” he said.