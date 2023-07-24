MMABM hospital in Anantnag starts pacemaker implantation

Anantnag, July 24: Department of Medicine Govt Medical College (GMC) Anantnag has successfully performed two dual chamber Pacemaker implantation Surgeries on Saturday July 2023, the first of its kind in south Kashmir .

The procedures were conducted on two patients aged 62 years and 60 years having comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension with serious conduction defects and recurrent loss of consciousness, a statement by the hospital said.

The surgeries were conducted in Ortho theatre under C-arm and lasted for 3 hours . The cardiology team from the Dept of Medicine was led by Senior consultants Dr. Shameem Iqbal and Dr Showkat H shah, Registrar, Dr Bilal Ganie with full support from anaesthesia department and theatre technical and nursing staff . The patients are doing well after the procedures and are being discharged.