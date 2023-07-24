MMABM hospital in Anantnag starts pacemaker implantation

Anantnag, July 24: Department of Medicine Govt Medical College (GMC) Anantnag has successfully performed two dual chamber Pacemaker implantation Surgeries on Saturday July 2023, the first of its kind in south Kashmir .
The procedures were conducted on two patients aged 62 years and 60 years having comorbidities of diabetes and hypertension with serious conduction defects and recurrent loss of consciousness, a statement by the hospital said.
The surgeries were conducted in Ortho theatre under C-arm and lasted for 3 hours . The cardiology team from the Dept of Medicine was led by Senior consultants Dr. Shameem Iqbal and Dr Showkat H shah, Registrar, Dr Bilal Ganie with full support from anaesthesia department and theatre technical and nursing staff . The patients are doing well after the procedures and are being discharged.
Principal GMCA, Dr (Prof) Tariq Syed Qureshi while congratulating the team of doctors, said that the facility will be a significant benefit to the people of South Kashmir particularly senior citizens who otherise had to travel to Srinagar or outside the state for pacemaker implants.
It is pertinent to mention here that the whole procedures were done free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Medical Superintendent, Dr Aubid H Malik congratulated the team and said that the management will always Provide full logistics and support so that such procedures become routine in the hospital.
Head of the Department, Dept of Medicine, Dr Ghulam Jeelani Romshoo said that the Department of Medicine, GMCA is already performing noninvasive cardiac diagnostic procedures like Echocardiography and TMT routinely on a daily basis and this new invasive cardiac facility is a landmark milestone and will be a boon to the health care facility in South Kashmir . The department is determined to perform such advanced procedures on a routine basis with the advent of "cath Lab facility" which is under procurement process.