MMU condemns ‘closure’ of Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers

Srinagar, Oct 22: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Friday condemned the “continuous closure” of Jamia Masjid for Friday congregational prayers and passed a resolution against it.
“Even on the following Friday of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the blessed birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the authorities did not allow Muslims to perform an important duty like Friday prayers at the largest Masjid of Kashmir,” an MMU statement said. “The authorities and Police forcibly closed the grand mosque for Friday prayers before the Adhaan, disallowing people from fulfilling their religious obligation. This is sheer interference in religious affairs and such actions hurt the sentiments of the people.”
The resolution read that people were anguished over the closure of Jamia Masjid Srinagar since August 2021 and that keeping the mosque closed despite steep decline in Covid-19 cases was the worst example of anti-people authoritarianism.
It called for “reopening” of Jamia Masjid Srinagar next Friday, 29 October 2021.