MMU condemns ‘closure’ of Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers

“Even on the following Friday of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the blessed birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the authorities did not allow Muslims to perform an important duty like Friday prayers at the largest Masjid of Kashmir,” an MMU statement said. “The authorities and Police forcibly closed the grand mosque for Friday prayers before the Adhaan, disallowing people from fulfilling their religious obligation. This is sheer interference in religious affairs and such actions hurt the sentiments of the people.”