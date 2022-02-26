MMU expresses concern over drug menace, recent acid attack

Srinagar, Feb 26: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Saturday expressed concern over the drug menace in Kashmir and the recent acid attack.
A statement of MMU issued here said that during a meeting of MMU held at the Jamia Masjid Srinagar under the chairmanship of Moulana Rehmatullah Mir, the Nazim of Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora, the speakers discussed the issue of the drug epidemic in Kashmir, and the growing trend of suicides, domestic violence, intolerance among children and youth, and the recent acid attack on girl in Srinagar.
It said that on the one hand, the authorities express anguish over drug menace and on the other hand issue and renew licenses to vendors for liquor sale.
The statement said that the meeting was attended by the heads and representatives of religious and educational organisations.