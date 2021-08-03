MMU to launch campaign against growing suicides, drug abuse in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 3: Mutahhida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of different religious organizations of Kashmir, Tuesday said that it will launch a sustained campaign to plug the growing incidents of suicides and drug abuse among youth in once a conservative valley.

The MMU also said that it will shoot a letter to J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to seek release of MMU chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other political leaders lodged in various jails in and outside J&K.

“We have decided to come into the field and to launch a serious and sustained campaign to plug both issues. Suicides are a concern and shouldn’t take place and similarly, drug abuse is a big issue and it is consuming our young generation,” Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, who is J&K’s Grand Mufti, said in a press conference, as per news agency KNO.