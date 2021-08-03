MMU to launch campaign against growing suicides, drug abuse in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 3: Mutahhida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of different religious organizations of Kashmir, Tuesday said that it will launch a sustained campaign to plug the growing incidents of suicides and drug abuse among youth in once a conservative valley.
The MMU also said that it will shoot a letter to J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to seek release of MMU chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other political leaders lodged in various jails in and outside J&K.
“We have decided to come into the field and to launch a serious and sustained campaign to plug both issues. Suicides are a concern and shouldn’t take place and similarly, drug abuse is a big issue and it is consuming our young generation,” Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, who is J&K’s Grand Mufti, said in a press conference, as per news agency KNO.
He further said that if any Imam or cleric is found "involved in playing any sort of mischief by means of misleading youth or creating an atmosphere of fear among girls to push them towards drug abuse and suicides, action will follow".
Nasir said that the MMU has also decided to demand "vociferously" the release of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under house detention since August 5, 2019.
“We also demand release of all those political leaders who are languishing in various jails in and outside Kashmir for the past over two years. I will also write a letter on behalf of MMU to LG Sinha and seek the release of Mirwaiz and other political leaders’ forthwith,” the Grand Mufti said. He however, said that they will not meet LG Sinha in person over the issue.