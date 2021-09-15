MMU warns elements trying to stoke sectarian tensions

A statement of MMU issued here said that all the leading constituents of the MMU said that it had come to their notice that two preachers from two sects were indulging in some kind of sectarian one -upmanship by holding debates to disprove the other.

It said that responding to such activities, the MMU said that no individual or organisation should be allowed to indulge in establishing sectarian hegemony and harm the centuries-old sectarian harmony here.

The statement said that in this regard, on the directions of the MMU chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, an MMU delegation would meet with these people to dissuade them from holding such meetings.

It said that the MMU urges all Ulemas and scholars that they should focus on preaching and promoting the great teachings of Islam in their respective spheres and work on dealing with social issues seriously challenging the social fabric.

The statement said that the members of the MMU included Anjuman Auqaf Jamai Masjid Srinagar, Darul Uloom Raheemiyah Bandipora, Mufti Azam’s Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman-e-Shari'an Shia, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karvaan-e-Islami, Ittehad-e-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tabligh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdaniya, Anjuman Ulema Ahnaf, Darul Uloom Qasmia, Darul Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat Imam-ul-Ulema, Anjuman Imam-o-Mashaikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiyya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rashidia, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Karavaan-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat and the leaders of other contemporary religious, social and educational associations.