Kashmir

Mobile Internet services suspended in Kashmir on Republic Day

Mobile phone, broadband services unaffected
Mobile Internet services suspended in Kashmir on Republic Day
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Jan 26: Internet services on mobile devices were suspended in Kashmir on Wednesday in view of Republic Day celebrations in the valley, officials said.

They said that the services have been temporarily suspended to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations.

However, the mobile phone and broadband services remained unaffected.

Authorities have been suspending the mobile phone and Internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day as part of the security drill in the valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.

Republic Day
Mobile Internet
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com