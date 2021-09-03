Mobile telephony, broadband Internet service to be restored from 10 pm: police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that the mobile telephony and broadband Internet service of all TSPs will be restored from 10 pm tonight.
“So far situation remained peaceful & under control. Thanks for public’s cooperation in maintaining law & order. Mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10pm,” said a police spokesman on Twitter while quoting IGP Kashmir.
The services were suspended in the wake of the death of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday night.