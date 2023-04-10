Kashmir
Mock drill in GMC Baramulla
Baramulla, Apr 10 : As part of nationwide two days mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness in the wake of spike in COVID- 19 cases, the Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla authorities conducted a mock drill on Monday.
During the exercise, a detailed review of bed strength, oxygen supply, availability of drugs, roster of doctors and paramedics, hygiene and other logistics was carried out.
The mock drill exercise was carried out under the supervision of Prof Dr Rubi Reshi, Principal GMC Baramulla and co-supervised by Medical Superintendent GMC, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, Prof Dr Basharat HOD Anesthesia , COVID 19 nodal officer, Dr Yasir and Dr Tauseef.