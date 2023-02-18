Moderate rains, snow likely over J&K from Feb 19-21: IMD

Srinagar, Feb 18: A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir from Feb 19-21, the Indian Meteorological System said today.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh western disturbance will begin affecting the Western Himalayan Region from Sunday, Feb 19, the Weather Channel reported.
Western disturbances are essentially warm, moist systems of winds that originate over the Mediterranean Sea and then travel eastward, picking up moisture along the way.
They dump the precipitation after hitting the Himalayan mountain ranges.
Under the influence of the incoming system, isolated to scattered rains/snowfall of light to moderate intensity are likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Sunday to next Tuesday (Feb 19-21).
Moreover, isolated thunderstorms and lightning have also been forecast over Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday, Himachal on Monday and Tuesday, and Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
In view of the thunderstorm predictions, the IMD’s regional met centre in New Delhi has issued a yellow watch over Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday, and Himachal and Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.