Moderate to heavy rain in J&K, more predicted till Wednesday

Srinagar, July 19: Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to heavy rain with Kathua district receiving over 121mm downpour since overnight, officials said on Monday.

The weatherman has forecast more rain “in spells” till July 21, with main activity on Tuesday.

“As expected, light to moderate rain occurred at most places of J&K especially since late night. More rain in spells is likely till (July) 21st with peak on (July) 20th,” news agency GNS quoted Director local Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus saying.