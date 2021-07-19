Moderate to heavy rain in J&K, more predicted till Wednesday

Srinagar, July 19: Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to heavy rain with Kathua district receiving over 121mm downpour since overnight, officials said on Monday.
The weatherman has forecast more rain “in spells” till July 21, with main activity on Tuesday.
“As expected, light to moderate rain occurred at most places of J&K especially since late night. More rain in spells is likely till (July) 21st with peak on (July) 20th,” news agency GNS quoted Director local Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus saying.
A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar received 1.8mm of rain while the summer capital of J&K recorded minimum temperature of 20.0 degrees Celsius which is 1.6 degrees Celsius above the normal for the season. The Capital city on Sunday recorded hottest July day in eight years as mercury shot up to 35 degree Celsius.
Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, received 5.2mm of rain and recorded minimum of 26.2 degrees Celsius against normal of 25.0 degrees Celsius, he said.
Kathua district recorded downpour of 121.8mm of rain while Bhaderwah had 13.7mm of rain followed by 9.2mm in Katra, 3.4mm in Banihal and 1.6mm in Batote.
Qazigund, the gate town of Kashmir, received 14.8mm of rain and minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, he said.
Pahalgam had highest rainfall in Kashmir Valley with 26.3mm of rain till 0830 hours while the famous tourist resort recorded a low of 15.6 degrees Celsius. Kokernag had 9.2mm of rain even as it recorded a minimum of 16.4 degrees Celsius, the official said.
The border town Kupwara received 2.6mm of rain while it recorded minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius, he said.
World famous skiing and tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir received 2.6mm of rain and was the coldest place in Valley, recording minimum of 14.0 degrees Celsius, he added.