Moderate to heavy rains lash J&K, MeT predicts more

Widespread moderate to heavy rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, mostly today morning causing waterlogging at several places due to the heavy rainfall in Srinagar and elsewhere, news agency GNS reported.

A meteorological department said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Jammu district recorded 84.2mm of rain followed by Batote 59.0mm, Katra 55.2mm, Qazigund 37.2mm, Banihal 13.3mm, Bhaderwah 11.7mm, Pahalgam 2.9mm, Kokernag 1.4mm and Gulmarg 0.4mm.