Moderate to heavy rains lash J&K, MeT predicts more

Srinagar, Aug 15: Heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir, causing waterlogging at several places on Monday.
Widespread moderate to heavy rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, mostly today morning causing waterlogging at several places due to the heavy rainfall in Srinagar and elsewhere, news agency GNS reported.
A meteorological department said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Jammu district recorded 84.2mm of rain followed by Batote 59.0mm, Katra 55.2mm, Qazigund 37.2mm, Banihal 13.3mm, Bhaderwah 11.7mm, Pahalgam 2.9mm, Kokernag 1.4mm and Gulmarg 0.4mm.
About the forecast for next 24 hours, he said widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm was expected over J&K. For the subsequent two days, the MeT department predicted “fairly widespread light to moderate rains and thunderstorm.”
The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6°C against 19.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said.
World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 12.8°C against 12.0°C on the previous night. However it was 0.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir place.