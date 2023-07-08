Moderate to heavy rains lash J&K, MeT predicts more

Regarding probable impacts, he said, the weather system was likely to affect ongoing Sri Amarnathji Yatra and that there could be sharp rise in water levels in rivers, local Nallahs leading to flash floods, water logging. It may cause landslides, shooting stones and mudslides at vulnerable places and may lead to disruption of surface transportation mainly on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Zojila Pass, and other major hilly roads, he said. The MeT also cautioned that there could be sharp dip in day temperature.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.9°C against 16.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.6°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.8°C against 10.1°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.0°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 13.2°C against 15.3°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.8°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.2°C against 14.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.8°C against 10.2°C on previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.6°C against 24.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 14.4°C, Batote 16.7°C, Katra 20.2°C and Bhaderwah 17.1°C, the official said. (GNS)