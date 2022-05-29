Modi Govt not fighting Gupkaries: Dr Darakhshan

Srinagar: BJP National Executive Member, party spokesperson and Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board has reacted sharply to the allegations of PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti that the “Modi government was fighting Gupakiris and defaming them. “
In a statement, Dr Andrabi said that police only cracks down on enemies of peace, the terrorists and terror sympathisers, but Mehmooba calls them innocents and advocates for them.
“We do not need to defame Gupkaries; their own record of seven decades of political exploitation of the people of J&K is following them like a haunted shadow. They are not scared by Modi Ji, but by being exposed in front of all,” said Dr Andrabi.
BJP leader took a dig at the role played by these “Gupkaries in nourishing the separatist sentiment among youth for their political gains in J&K” and according to her are now feeling frustrated to see their separatist support-system being dismantled,'' she said.