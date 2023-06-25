Modi govt placed India among top nations in world: Ashok Koul

Srinagar, June 25: J&K BJP General Secretary Organisation Ashok Koul on Sunday said that the historical decisions and reforms taken by Modi government placed India among the top nations in the world.
According to a press note, he was the chief guest in the Intellectuals’ meet at Tagore Hall here. Koul said that Modi government had always prioritised inclusive development by focusing on the economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.
He highlighted Prime Minister Modi for the remarkable progress achieved in the past nine years, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 .He said the progress in infrastructure, healthcare, and education has significantly benefited the people of Kashmir.