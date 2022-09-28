‘Modi introduced work culture of Sewa above Self'

New Delhi, Sep 28 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the work culture of “Sewa above Self" and the “Sewa Pakhwada” being observed from 17 September to 2 October is a reiteration of this commitment in letter and spirit.
Speaking on the sidelines of a Blood Donation camp inaugurated by him at Satya Marg here as a part of the ongoing "Seva Pakhwada", Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that soon after taking over as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had described himself as “Pradhan Sewak” instead of “Pradhan Mantri”. That itself was a declaration of intent of the culture which was to be followed by the Government and the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi.
It is a providential coincidence, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, that “Sewa Pakhwada” covers a fortnight when 17th September was the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 25th September the birthday of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya who gave the concept of “Antyodaya” which means reaching out to the last man in the last queue. The culmination of the fortnight of “Sewa Pakhwada'' happens to be on 2nd October which is the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi who always emphasised that the objectives of a welfare state would be fully accomplished only when the last tear in the last eye of every Indian has been wiped away.