‘Modi introduced work culture of Sewa above Self'

It is a providential coincidence, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, that “Sewa Pakhwada” covers a fortnight when 17th September was the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 25th September the birthday of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya who gave the concept of “Antyodaya” which means reaching out to the last man in the last queue. The culmination of the fortnight of “Sewa Pakhwada'' happens to be on 2nd October which is the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi who always emphasised that the objectives of a welfare state would be fully accomplished only when the last tear in the last eye of every Indian has been wiped away.