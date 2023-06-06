MoE seeks timeline for affiliation of JKBOSE affiliated schools with CBSE

Srinagar, June 6: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has reached out to the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) School Education Department, seeking a timeline for the affiliation of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) affiliated schools with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
An official said the Ministry of Education (MoE) has started the exercise as there is no separate Board in any UT and all the educational institutions are affiliated with CBSE. "May be this is the reason why the Ministry is seeking details of affiliations all these schools. Even schools in Ladakh UT were affiliated with JKBOSE but the administration in Ladakh UT has opted for CBSE affiliation for the schools in the UT," the official said.
Meanwhile, an official communication from the Ministry of Education has been issued to the SED and asked to furnish the updated data regarding affiliation status of schools in the Union Territories in the prescribed format. "You are also requested to intimate the timeline for affiliation of government schools with CBSE, which are currently affiliated to state Board," the official communication reads.
The official communication reads that the discussion on the matter was held by the Secretary Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in a meeting chaired on May 4 of 2023. Responding promptly to the Ministry's communication, the School Education Department (SED) has dispatched a letter to the Director of School Education Kashmir, Director of School Education Jammu, Director of Samagra Shiksha J&K, and the Secretary of JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE).
The SED has asked the officers to furnish the updated data regarding the affiliation status of schools in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as per the enclosed format, at the earliest. An official said the data regarding the affiliation of government and private schools was submitted to the administrative department on time. "However there has been no further communication on this matter," the official said.
Earlier, the J&K SED had initiated the process for affiliation of some government schools in Srinagar with CBSE. However the process was later shelved for unknown reasons. The SED has been asked to treat the matter as "urgent" with the instructions to submit the details of all the schools within the given time frame.
As per the format devised by the MoE the SED has to furnish the details of both government and private schools with the details up to which level the educational institution is registered. The MoE has sought details of the affiliating authority including CBSE, JKBOSE, CISCE Board or any international board.
"The exercise is going on but we have no idea about the further course of action. Till now we have submitted the details of the schools to the administrative department," an official said.He said in Jammu and Kashmir there are around 2500 government schools with classes up to higher secondary (class 11th and 12th) level. "Besides we have around 500 private schools having registration up to class 12th. Among these schools including KVs around 240 to 250 schools are affiliated with CBSE," the official said.