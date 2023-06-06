MoE seeks timeline for affiliation of JKBOSE affiliated schools with CBSE

An official said the Ministry of Education (MoE) has started the exercise as there is no separate Board in any UT and all the educational institutions are affiliated with CBSE. "May be this is the reason why the Ministry is seeking details of affiliations all these schools. Even schools in Ladakh UT were affiliated with JKBOSE but the administration in Ladakh UT has opted for CBSE affiliation for the schools in the UT," the official said.

Meanwhile, an official communication from the Ministry of Education has been issued to the SED and asked to furnish the updated data regarding affiliation status of schools in the Union Territories in the prescribed format. "You are also requested to intimate the timeline for affiliation of government schools with CBSE, which are currently affiliated to state Board," the official communication reads.