Mohalla in Baramulla without drinking water

Baramulla, Apr 4: The residents of Mohalla Sultan Kantbagh Baramullla are without drinking water for last several weeks. The residents have urged the Baramulla district administration to resolve the issue on priority basis.
They alleged that during the month of Ramadhan, in the absence of drinking water the residents of the area are subjected to extreme hardships and are forced to fetch bottled water from market.
“We have no option but to purchase bottled water from market,” said Abdul Rashid. “However, for cooking and bath, we are facing extreme hardships,” he added. The area is Just three kilometre's away from Baramulla district headquarter and one kilometre away from Jal Shakti department.