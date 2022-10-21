Mohsina Kidwai's book release | No fight against divisive forces without Congress: Farooq Abdullah

Speaking at a function to release the autobiography of veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister, Mohsina Kidwai titled "My life in Indian politics" here last evening in the presence of a galaxy of senior Congress leaders and other prominent personalities, Dr Abdullah exhorted that the Congress has a historic role to play under the circumstances. Pleading the Congressmen to close their ranks and stand united, he said that no initiative to retrieve the country from divisive forces will be successful without the Congress.

The biographical sketch of Kidwai has been written by senior journalist and Congress historian, Rasheed Kidwai as narrated by the former to him.

Among the prominent Congress leaders present on the occasion were two former Home Ministers, Mr Shivraj Patil and Sushil Kumar Shinde, former Minister and diplomat Mani Shankar Aiyer, former Chief Election Commissioner, S Y Qureshi and Congress MP, Sushil Tharoor who recently contested and lost the party president's election.