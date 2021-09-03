Molvi Ghulam Rasool Shah passes away

Srinagar, Sep 3: Renowned religious scholar Molvi Ghulam Rasool Shah of Khan Kahi Sokhta, Nawa Kadal passed away at his home on Thursday.
He was known for his vast Islamic knowledge and delivered sermons for the past 60 years. People from different walks of life condoled his demise.
He was the grandfather of Dr Showkat Shah, critical care expert and Medical Superintendent (MS) of Khyber Medical Institute (KMI).
Meanwhile, according to the family, keeping in view Covid-19 situation and prevailing present circumstances, no congregational gathering would be observed at home.