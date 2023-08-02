Ministry of Defence Monday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Home Affairs through J&K government for the transfer of defence land measuring 1112.32 kanal (139.04) acres situated at Tattoo Ground in Srinagar city to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the promotion of tourism and other developmental activities in the region.
J&K Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the MoU signing ceremony at Raj Bhawan. Ministry of Defence was represented through Local Military Authority of Tattoo Ground Garrison and Defence Estate Officer Kashmir Circle, Srinagar.
The land would be handed over by the Ministry of Defence within a period of 120 days.
The LG termed the MoU as a momentous occasion in developing major tourism space in J&K.
Hailing the Army for its cooperation, he said that the administration and security forces were dedicated to the welfare of the people.
“We will make honest and dedicated efforts to fulfill all the conditions of the MoU and develop tourism and other related activities in such a way that the tourists visiting Kashmir valley find Tattoo Ground as one of the most attractive destinations,” Sinha said.
GOC 15 Corps Lt General Rajiv Ghai; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri were also present on the occasion.
Kashmir is known for its breathtaking landscapes, beautiful lakes, and cultural heritage, making it a popular tourist destination in India. The government, along with local authorities and tourism boards, has been making efforts to revive tourism in the region and attract visitors by organizing festivals, cultural events, and promoting adventure tourism activities.
The influx of tourists in Kashmir has led to increased investments in improving infrastructure, such as better roads, airports, and accommodation facilities.
Tourism fosters cultural exchange, enabling visitors to learn about the traditions, art, and customs of the local Kashmiri people. The growing popularity of Kashmir as a tourist destination has garnered international recognition, attracting more visitors to explore the region.
With booming tourism, still a lot needs to be done. The tourist infrastructure in valley needs to be further strengthen.Following aspects need to considered:
Improve and expand transportation facilities to make it easier for tourists to access various locations in Kashmir. This includes upgrading airports, road networks, and establishing better connectivity with neighboring states and countries.
Encourage the development of a range of accommodations, including luxury hotels, boutique guesthouses, and eco-friendly lodges, to cater to different types of tourists.
Set up tourist information centers at major entry points and popular tourist spots to provide visitors with relevant information, maps, and assistance.
Preserve and promote the region's cultural and heritage sites. Develop infrastructure around historical monuments, museums, and cultural centers to offer visitors a glimpse into the rich history of Kashmir.
Invest in adventure tourism infrastructure, including trekking, mountaineering, skiing, and other outdoor activities. Provide trained guides and safety measures to ensure the well-being of tourists.
Promote sustainable tourism practices and develop eco-friendly accommodations and activities that respect the natural environment and local communities.
Kashmir has several picturesque lakes and rivers. Develop facilities for water sports like boating, kayaking, and river rafting.
Ensure the availability of adequate medical facilities and emergency services to provide visitors with a sense of security.
Improve internet connectivity in tourist areas to help tourists stay connected and share their experiences with the world.
Involve local communities in the tourism development process. Encourage their participation in providing services, crafts, and cultural performances to enhance the overall visitor experience.
Develop an effective marketing strategy to promote Kashmir as a safe and attractive tourist destination. Utilize digital marketing, social media, and collaboration with travel agencies to reach a broader audience.
Implement measures to protect the natural beauty of Kashmir and its fragile ecosystem from the potential negative impacts of tourism.
Ensure the safety and security of tourists through proper law enforcement and surveillance.
Provide training to the local workforce in hospitality, language skills, and other tourism-related services to ensure a positive experience for tourists.
Remember that the development of tourist infrastructure should be well-balanced and sustainable, taking into account the local culture, environment, and the long-term interests of the communities living in the region.
Tourism has become a major contributor to the local economy. It has created employment opportunities in various sectors, including hospitality, transportation, and handicrafts.
The rise in tourism can put pressure on the fragile ecosystems and natural resources of the region, leading to environmental degradation if not managed sustainably.
