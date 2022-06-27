Mon Mohan Kohli, pioneer of web offset press manufacturers, passes away

Srinagar, June 27: Mon Mohan Kohli of The Printers House (TPH), who was one of the pioneers of web offset press manufacturers, passed away in New Delhi on Sunday and his cremation was held at Lodhi Crematorium New Delhi on Monday.
His family members said that his Chautha would be observed on June 30 at Chinmaya Mission 89, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.
Kohli had been ill for the past many years and left behind his wife Natasha and son Rishab, who has been managing the company for several years now. The company has customers in around 60 countries around the world.
The company is known for bridging the gap in printing technology by importing the latest equipment, providing qualified engineers for installation, and also training the crew for operations and maintenance.