Money laundering case | JKCA lays claim on attached properties of accused persons

Srinagar: In a major development, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has filed an appeal before the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Special Court for PMLA cases, Srinagar, laying claim on the attached properties of the four main accused in the JKCA money laundering case.

It may be recalled that earlier in the last week of July, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a supplementary charge sheet against former president of JKCA and ex-Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah and others, including Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer in connection with the above-mentioned case.

The Court has already issued notices to the accused for appearing before it on August 27.