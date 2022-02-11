Money laundering charges|Delhi court issues arrest warrants against 8

“Thus, there are reasonable grounds to believe that accused persons named will not respond to summons. Issue NBWS against all the said accused persons for the next date of hearing,” the judge said in an order passed on February 7.

The court also directed the ED to supply the copies of the charge sheet, filed recently by the agency, to accused Mohd Shafi Shah and the counsel appearing for other accused in the case - Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar and Talib Lali.