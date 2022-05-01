Moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday

Srinagar, May 01: Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the Shawwal moon has not been sighted on Sunday evening.

Shawwal moon was not sighted in any part of India, reports said.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told news agency PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places in New Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of the country to establish that the moon had not been sighted anywhere.

"Therefore, Monday will be the last day of Ramadhan and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday," he said.