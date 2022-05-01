Moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday

Srinagar, May 01: Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the Shawwal moon has not been sighted on Sunday evening.
Shawwal moon was not sighted in any part of India, reports said.
Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told news agency PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places in New Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of the country to establish that the moon had not been sighted anywhere.
"Therefore, Monday will be the last day of Ramadhan and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday," he said.
Markazi Chand Committee head Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also announced that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted and therefore Eid would be celebrated on May 3.
Muslim socio-religious organisation Edara-e-Sharia, Patna, announced that Eid would be celebrated on May 3 as the moon had not been sighted in the evening.
For the past two years, Muslims have been observing the fasting month and celebrating Eid in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, many of the Covid curbs have been lifted following a dip in cases and vaccination of people.
Grand Mufti Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday as Shawal moon was 'NOT SIGHTED' anywhere in the region.
Witnesses', if any, were sought from areas which included Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Karnah, Uri, Rajouri however no one made himself available on record about sighting of Shawal (1443 AH) moon from anywhere, leading to the conclusion that Monday will mark the last day of Holy Month of Ramadan (1443 AH) followed by Eid on Tuesday – the top cleric told news agency GNS.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal, marking the culmination of month-long Ramadhan.
Shawwal is the 10th month of the lunar Islamic calendar.