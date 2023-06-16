More devious tricks by scammers, phone scams continue to pose risks to unwary

The scammers have found new ways to trick people and steal money. There is the fake voice call scam. Scammers are using advanced technology to generate fake voice calls that sound real and trick people into giving money.

In Kashmir such cases have been reported to Cyber Police Kashmir. “We get such cases and are on rise,” Superintendent Police, Cyber Police, Kashmir, Iftikhar Talib told Greater Kashmir. “Under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar we making awareness and taking concrete steps to stop further online crimes.” Police officials said that after getting phone number, these are being used for Vishing—or voice phishing—is the use of fraudulent phone calls to trick people into giving money or revealing personal information.

“It's a new name for an old problem—telephone scams,” a senior police official told Greater Kashmir adding that Vishing frequently involves a criminal pretending to represent a trusted institution, company, or government agency. “You may be asked to buy an extended warranty, offered a free vacation, told your computer is infected and you need anti-virus software, or asked to donate to charity.”