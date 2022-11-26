More Jamaat-e-Islami properties sealed in Anantnag

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that under section 8 of UAPA, district magistrate, Anantnag has notified that these properties were under the unlawful use of JeI. “Properties include orchards, shopping complexes, agriculture land, and residential properties as well.”

“The notified properties also include 1 kanal 4 marlas of land with a two storey building housing the office of Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT),” the sources said, adding, the notified property also includes land measuring 30 kanals and 1 marlas in village Rakhi Moman Danjipora, under survey number 1299/956/496 in the name of JeI vide mutation number 246.