More Jamaat-e-Islami properties sealed in Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 26: The District Magistrate Anantnag has sealed more properties of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) after they were identified by the State Investigation Agency (SIA), reports said today.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that under section 8 of UAPA, district magistrate, Anantnag has notified that these properties were under the unlawful use of JeI. “Properties include orchards, shopping complexes, agriculture land, and residential properties as well.”
“The notified properties also include 1 kanal 4 marlas of land with a two storey building housing the office of Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT),” the sources said, adding, the notified property also includes land measuring 30 kanals and 1 marlas in village Rakhi Moman Danjipora, under survey number 1299/956/496 in the name of JeI vide mutation number 246.
The notified property also includes a double storey residential house on 12 marlas land in village Anantnag East Mattan under survey number 797 mutated in the name of JeI under number 2222.
“The property also includes land measuring 16 marlas at Sarsai in Anantnag and land measuring 6 kanals, 10 marlas in Anantnag, besides other properties in the district,” the sources said.