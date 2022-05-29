More people joining PDP will strengthen our party : Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said more and more people joining her party would further strengthen it at the grassroots levels and also strengthen the struggle for the rights and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She also appealed for unity in view of the present difficult situation and for mitigating the sufferings of the people. PDP president was addressing a party function here. Scores of political and social activists from North Kashmir’s Lolab and Kupwara constituencies joined the PDP.