More rains lash J&K, mercury stays below normal at most places

Srinagar, Apr 6: More rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir since overnight while night temperature stayed below normal at all places except Pahalgam and Bhaderwah on Thursday, officials said.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 3.4mm, Qazigund 9.9mm, Pahalgam 4.4mm, Kupwara 9.1mm, Kokernag 9.8mm, Gulmarg 10.8mm, Jammu 0.2mm, Baniha 5.4mm, Batote 2.0mm, Katra 4.0mm and Bhaderwah 1.1mm.

He said light rain with thunder at few places, mainly towards late afternoon/evening was expected during the next 24 hours.

From April 7-10, he said, mainly dry weather was expected and generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated places towards late afternoon/evening has been forecast for April 11. Generally cloudy weather was expected from April 12-15, he said.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.3°C against 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.0°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.