More than 350 families allotted land under PMAY (G) till now: Govt

Those who were present in the meeting included Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Secretary, Revenue; Deputy Commissioners; Secretary in RDD; Director, Rural Development Kashmir/Jammu besides other concerned officers.

Outstation based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the allotments made by each Deputy Commissioner. He enjoined upon them to ensure that no deserving person is left out. He asked for making the names of all the beneficiaries public so that people know about them. He further directed for assigning a clear reason against any rejected applications and communicating the same to the applicant for his knowledge.