More than 350 families allotted land under PMAY (G) till now: Govt

Srinagar, Oct 20 : Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today took a high level meeting to review the land allotment of 5 Marlas to the landless eligible families of the UT under PMAY (Grameen).
Those who were present in the meeting included Commissioner Secretary, RDD; Secretary, Revenue; Deputy Commissioners; Secretary in RDD; Director, Rural Development Kashmir/Jammu besides other concerned officers.
Outstation based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
The Chief Secretary took stock of the allotments made by each Deputy Commissioner. He enjoined upon them to ensure that no deserving person is left out. He asked for making the names of all the beneficiaries public so that people know about them. He further directed for assigning a clear reason against any rejected applications and communicating the same to the applicant for his knowledge.
The Chief Secretary enquired from each DC about the quantum of state land retrieved in their districts. He enquired from them about its utilization for public purposes so far and the plans for the rest of it. He enjoined upon them to prepare a robust utilization plan immediately.
The Chief Secretary further observed that in order to achieve the objective of ‘Zero Houseless' in the UT, the Deputy Commissioners should identify other landless people who are domiciles of the UT for covering them under the ambit of this scheme. He maintained that in next phase the administration would scrutinize their applications for allotment of 5 marlas of land in near future.
During this meeting it was revealed that till date more than 350 eligible families have been allotted 5-marla plots of land by the Deputy Commissioners after carrying out proper verifications about their claims. It was further revealed that in next few days all such landless persons eligible under phase -I would be provided the suitable plots of land as per the rules of the scheme.