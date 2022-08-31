More than 7600 cases approved under Mumkin, Tejaswini

Srinagar, Aug 31: Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth and Secretary to Government, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary today asked the banks and scheme partners to introduce youth-friendly measures to approval and sanction of cases under various scheme of entrepreneurship. DLICs have so far approved more than 7600 cases worth Rs 618 Cr.
Vice-President J&K Bank, Director, JKEDI, District Nodal Officers, OSDs Mission Youth and partner organisations in various schemes attended the meeting wherein a number of decisions were taken for revamping the process of DPR formulation, skill training and sanctions.
It was informed that District Level Implementation Committees (DLIC) headed by Deputy Commissioners have approved 5176 cases under Mumkin scheme valuing Rs 496 Cr out of which 4295 cases have been forwarded to banks and 2315 disbursed so far while under Tejaswini scheme for women 2443 cases valuing Rs 122 Cr have been approved by the DLICs.
Under the Spurring Entrepreneurship Initiative 2700 applications have been received/approved by the DLICs. In view of the massive demand from the youth the Finance Department has approved 5% margin money to be sponsored under the scheme apart from other benefits already notified. Programme for skill development of youth has also been rolled out. Under Rise Together scheme providing upto Rs 10 Lakh per enterprise a total of 68 cases were approved.
In view of the feedback given by Nodal Officers DLIC and DECC officers it was decided that DPR formulation will be coordinated at district level through designated competent authorities and candidates will have the option to have the DPR formulated at their own. Skill Development training and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) under the Tejaswini scheme will now be conducted at JKEDI, Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes and Skill Development training institutes registered with NSDC and J&K Skill Development Mission
J&K Bank has been asked to notify the District Level Nodal Officers for grievances redressal in view of several issues raised related to sanction and disbursement of cases, in order to ensure timely resolution of the issues and helping the youth for entrepreneurial success under various schemes. The CEO also asked the district teams and headquarters for monthly weekly progress review and real-time update of data.