More than 7600 cases approved under Mumkin, Tejaswini

In view of the feedback given by Nodal Officers DLIC and DECC officers it was decided that DPR formulation will be coordinated at district level through designated competent authorities and candidates will have the option to have the DPR formulated at their own. Skill Development training and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) under the Tejaswini scheme will now be conducted at JKEDI, Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes and Skill Development training institutes registered with NSDC and J&K Skill Development Mission

J&K Bank has been asked to notify the District Level Nodal Officers for grievances redressal in view of several issues raised related to sanction and disbursement of cases, in order to ensure timely resolution of the issues and helping the youth for entrepreneurial success under various schemes. The CEO also asked the district teams and headquarters for monthly weekly progress review and real-time update of data.