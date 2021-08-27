MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visits Chushul in eastern Ladakh

A statement of the Defence Ministry issued here said that on his arrival, he was received by General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General P G K Menon.

Bhatt visited Chushul in eastern Ladakh and was briefed by General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps on the security situation in eastern Ladakh.

He was also briefed on the role played by the Army, as a partner in the development of Ladakh region, through infrastructure, welfare and human resource development activities.

Interacting with commanders and troops deployed in eastern Ladakh, Bhatt complimented them for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain while maintaining a high standard of morale and professionalism.

Assuring the soldiers of the nation’s support, he exhorted all the ranks to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness.