MoS visits VMS Bemina

Srinagar, Oct 14: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar Khatik visited the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) at Bemina here
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Asad Aijaz, Director Social Welfare Mohammad Shafiq Chak, Director CRC Dr Zaffar Iqbal and other senior government officials.
The Union Minister appreciated the facilities and services provided by VMS for the betterment and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.
“We are delighted and encouraged by the kind visit of Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar Khatik.
He visited all the units of VMS within the premises and interacted with the professionals and beneficiaries of VMS. He assured and promised to extend all possible support and assistance from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and UT Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir toVMS. He was personally thanked by Administrator VMS Dr. Bashir Ahmad Lone for his kind visit,” VMS said in a statement. “VMS has been working for the Rehabilitation and Empowerment of persons with disabilities from last 50 years. The Society is founded by Prof Dr Mir Mohammad Maqbool retired Head Department of ENT Government Medical College Srinagar.