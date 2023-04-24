Mosque committee in Kashmir gifts Umrah package to Imam for recitation of Quran during Ramadhan

Kupwara, April 24: In a heartwarming gesture, the Masjid committee, Mareed Mohalla in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara gifted an Umrah package to Maulana Bilal Ahmad Nadvi, the Imam who led the taraweeh prayers during Ramadhan and completed the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The committee members praised Maulana Nadvi for his dedication and devotion towards his work and his ability to connect with the community. "Maulana Bilal Ahmad Nadvi has been an inspiration to all of us. His recitation of the Holy Quran was mesmerizing, and we are grateful for his guidance during the holy month of Ramadhan," said a member of the Masjid committee. Expressing his gratitude towards the committee and the community, Maulana Nadvi said, "I am deeply touched by this gesture from the locals of Mareed Mohalla. It is a great honour for me to lead the taraweeh prayers and complete the recitation of the Holy Quran in this holy month. I pray for the community's well-being and hope that we continue to work together towards the betterment of our society."

The gift of an Umrah package is considered a significant and generous gesture, especially during the holy month of Ramadhan, when Muslims around the world fast and pray. The locals of Mareed Mohalla have shown their appreciation and respect towards Maulana Bilal Ahmad Nadvi by gifting him this package, which will allow him to perform the Umrah pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.