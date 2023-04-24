Mosque committee in Kupwara gifts Umrah package to Imam for recitation of Quran during Ramadhan

The committee members praised Maulana Nadvi for his dedication and devotion towards his work and his ability to connect with the community. "Maulana Bilal Ahmad Nadvi has been an inspiration to all of us. His recitation of the Holy Quran was mesmerizing, and we are grateful for his guidance during the holy month of Ramadan," said a member of the Masjid committee.

Expressing his gratitude towards the committee and the community, Maulana Nadvi said, "I am deeply touched by this gesture from the locals of Mareed Mohalla. It is a great honor for me to lead the taraweeh prayers and complete the recitation of the Holy Quran in this holy month. I pray for the community's well-being and hope that we continue to work together towards the betterment of our society."