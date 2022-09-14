Mother of three tops class 10 biannual exam in Kashmir

The woman has got 467 out of 500 marks, highest across Kashmir valley with a percentage of 93.4 and A1 grade in four subjects Maths, Urdu, Science, and Social Science.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir on the condition of anonymity, the woman said that after passing her 9th class in 2012, she was married the next year and remained preoccupied with household chores and three children pushing her studies to the backburner.

"It was never easy to resume my studies while taking care of my three minor kids but I had made up my mind to appear this year in the 10th biannual exam. Initially it was not easy to retain what I was studying but with the passage of time I was able to grasp things," she said.