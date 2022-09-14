Mother of three tops class 10 biannual exam in Kashmir

Kupwara, Sep 14: A mother of three children from Batergam area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district has become an inspiration for married women by topping the class 10 biannual exam the results of which were declared on Tuesday.
The woman has got 467 out of 500 marks, highest across Kashmir valley with a percentage of 93.4 and A1 grade in four subjects Maths, Urdu, Science, and Social Science.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir on the condition of anonymity, the woman said that after passing her 9th class in 2012, she was married the next year and remained preoccupied with household chores and three children pushing her studies to the backburner.
"It was never easy to resume my studies while taking care of my three minor kids but I had made up my mind to appear this year in the 10th biannual exam. Initially it was not easy to retain what I was studying but with the passage of time I was able to grasp things," she said.
"Back in my school days I used to be the brightest student in my class which boosted me of getting good grades. I wasn't sure of securing first postion but I had an intuition of being among toppers," she added.
The woman has two daughters and a son. Her eldest daughter is eight years old and studies in class 2, she said.
"It was really tough for me to get time for studies but I would study after my two elder daughters would leave for school. I used to study during day for few hours and for tough questions I would use YouTube to comprehend them in the evening time," added the woman.
"Gone are the days when women would leave their studies after getting married. Now the scenario has changed and my success would certainly server as a torch bearer for women especially those living in rural areas," she added.