Mother-son duo arrested for Kupwara minor’s murder: police

“After having explored all the possible angles and questioning of a large number of people in connection with the case, Police finally was able to zeroed in on the main suspect who after sustained questioning confessed to the commission of crime and led to the recovery of the dead body of the victim,” SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas said, as per the statement.

The spokesman said that the civil society and the police had announced reward for anyone who helped in tracing the minor boy. “The accused in the case has turned out to be the neighbour of the victim namely Aamir Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Amin Khan aged 19 years and his mother Shahnaza Begum aged 37 yrs,” said the spokesman.