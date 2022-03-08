Mother-son duo arrested for Kupwara minor’s murder: police

Srinagar, March 08: Police on Tuesday said a mother-son duo has been arrested for ‘murdering’ a missing minor boy whose body was found today in the woods in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir.
A police spokesman said that the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of an eight-year-old boy Talib Ahmad Khan was solved after his body was recovered on the disclosure of the accused from a nearby forest area of Awoora village.
Talib Hussain, son of Manzoor Ahmad Khan of village Awoora, had disappeared moments after he left home on the fateful day on 15th of February 2022. “Since then, police had been on toes and had been relentlessly carrying the searches for the missing boy. All water bodies, surrounding jungles and suspected places were searched by police using drones and sniffing dogs but no clue could be struck. A large number of suspects were also put to sustained questioning during the last three weeks,” said the spokesman, in a statement.
“After having explored all the possible angles and questioning of a large number of people in connection with the case, Police finally was able to zeroed in on the main suspect who after sustained questioning confessed to the commission of crime and led to the recovery of the dead body of the victim,” SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas said, as per the statement.
The spokesman said that the civil society and the police had announced reward for anyone who helped in tracing the minor boy. “The accused in the case has turned out to be the neighbour of the victim namely Aamir Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Amin Khan aged 19 years and his mother Shahnaza Begum aged 37 yrs,” said the spokesman.
After the post-mortem, the body of the boy has been laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard and investigations of the case have been taken up.
“People in large number appreciated the police efforts in unearthing the missing mystery as the incident had created panic and a sense of security among parents in and around Kupwara. Police teams led by Addl SP Pardeep Singh, DySP Headquarters Rashid Younis , Inspector Nazeer Ahmad SHO PS Trehgam and Azhar Shakeel IC PP Awoora worked out the case after putting in relentless efforts,” added the spokesman.