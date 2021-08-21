Motorcyclist crashes into electric pole in Bandipora, dies

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Waseem Ahmad Dar, son of Bashir Ahmad Dar of Check Chandergeer Hajin lost control over the bike and collided with the electric pole, resulting in critical injuries to him.

As per KNO, Dar was rushed to community health centre Hajin where doctors declared him dead on arrival. However, news agency GNS reported that from CHC Hajin, Dar was referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His body was handed over to the family after legal formalities for last rites even as a case has been registered by the police into the incident.