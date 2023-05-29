Motorcyclist dead, two pillion riders injured after hit by unknown vehicle in Anantnag

They told GNS that an unknown vehicle hit a motorcycle at Trahpoo Achabal, resulting in instant death of the motorcyclist and injuries to two of his pillion riders.

The officials identified the deceased motorcyclist as one Gull Mohammad Ganie, son of Ali Mohammad Ganie, residence of Tailwani and the injured persons as Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, son of Ghulam Hassan Ganie and Majid Ahmad Ganie, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie, residents of Kanganhall Achabal.