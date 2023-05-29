Motorcyclist dead, two pillion riders injured after hit by unknown vehicle in Anantnag

Anantnag, May 29: A motorcyclist was killed and two of his pillion riders injured after they were allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle in Achabal area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.
They told GNS that an unknown vehicle hit a motorcycle at Trahpoo Achabal, resulting in instant death of the motorcyclist and injuries to two of his pillion riders.
The officials identified the deceased motorcyclist as one Gull Mohammad Ganie, son of Ali Mohammad Ganie, residence of Tailwani and the injured persons as Mohammad Ashraf Ganie, son of Ghulam Hassan Ganie and Majid Ahmad Ganie, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie, residents of Kanganhall Achabal.
The injured duo was taken to GMC Anantnag for treatment.
“Before the arrival of the police at the scene, the vehicle driver managed to escape the spot,” said an official.
A police official confirming the incident told GNS that they have registered a case in this regard for further investigation.