Motorcyclist dies in Baramulla road accident

Baramulla, Mar 3: A 27-year-old youth died in a road accident in Kichhama, Gantmulla area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Friday afternoon.
An official said that the youth identified as Nayeem Ahmed Lone son of Farooq Ahmed Lone of Badmula Sheeri was critically injured after he lost control of his bike.
He said soon after the incident, he was rushed to a nearby health facility, where he succumbed to his injuries.
“After medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to his family for last rites”, he added.
Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident and a case has been registered—