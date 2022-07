Sopore: A young motorcyclist died in a road accident at Amargarh area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday evening.

Reports said that the motorcyclist lost control over his motorcycle resulting in his on-spot death.

The deceased was, identified as Shoaib Ahmad Dar son of Shabir Ahmad Dar of Amargarh Sopore.

Meanwhile, police have take cognizance of the incident under relevant sections of law.