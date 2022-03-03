Motorcyclist hits police officer at check-point in Budgam, both hospitalized

Srinagar, Mar 3: A traffic police officer and a biker were injured after the latter hit the officer at a check point in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.
Quoting sources, news agency KNT reported that the motor-cycle bearing registration number JK04G-4605 driven by one Ahsan Bashir of Galwanpora Budgam hit a traffic police Sub-Inspector Ghulam Muhammad Dar at a checkpoint in Budgam.
Both the biker and the police officer sustained injuries and were shifted to a Srinagar hospital for treatment.
Police have registered a case into the incident.