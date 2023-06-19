Kashmir

Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Bandipora accident

Representational ImageFile

Bandipora, June 19: A 25-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday while a scooter rider received critical injuries.

Reports said that the youth identified as Faisal, son of Farooq Ahmad from Panzigam, lost control of his bike and collided with a scooter rider near IDPS in Kaloosa.

In the collision, Faisal died on the spot while the scooter rider was reported to have received critical head injuries, a local said.

The locals said the scooter rider has been shifted to the Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment. They added that Faisal was an entrepreneur who sold organic food items.

