Motorcyclist killed in Anantnag road accident

Srinagar, May 7: A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit allegedly by a paramilitary vehicle at Aishmuqam K P Road in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that soon after being hit, the motorcyclist identified as Bilal Ahmad Peer son of Ghulam Nabi Peer of Latroo was evacuated in injured condition to GMC Anantnag. However he succumbed to wounds later, sources said.
Soon after the accident, people staged a demonstration, demanding action against the erring driver. A team of police including senior officers reached the spot and pacified them with the assurance that a case has been registered and the action as warranted under law will be taken. The traffic, which was briefly halted, was immediately restored thereafter.
A police officer told GNS that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.