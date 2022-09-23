Motorcyclist killed in Anantnag road mishap

They said that a motorcycle bearing registration number PB35U 8190 was hit by a van bearing registration number DL5CF 2629 near Samthan Bijbehara, resulting in critical injuries Aaqib Ahmad Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar, resident of Naina Sangam. The injured person, they said, was evacuated from the site to SDH Bijbehara, where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival. Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case has been registered for investigations. (GNS)