Motorcyclist killed, two others injured in Sopore road accident

Srinagar, Feb 19: A motorcyclist was killed and two other persons were injured after the two-wheeler collided with a private car in Mazbugh Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the collision involved a car bearing registration number and JK05K 4586 and a motorcycle bearing registration number JK01U 8032, resulting in injuries to three persons hailing from Doabgah Sopore.
The trio was soon taken to SDH Sopore for treatment where the motorcyclist rider Burhan Tariq Parmoo son of Tariq Ahmad Parmoo was declared as brought dead on arrival, the sources said.
The two injured identified as Uzair Habibullah son of Habibullah Dar and Haris Naseer son of Naseer Ahmad Dar were shifted from SDH Sopore to GMC Baramulla for preferential treatment, they added.
A police official confirming the incident told GNS that the matter was being looked into.