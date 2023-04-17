Motorcyclist killed, two pillion-riders injured in Pahalgam road mishap

Srinagar, Apr 17: A motorcyclist was killed and two of his pillion-riders injured after a two-wheeler they were plying on collided with a truck in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
GNS reported that an accident took place between a tipper and a motorcycle at Lidroo Pahalgam, resulting in critical injuries to the motorcyclist Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and two pillion riders namely Abdul Ahad Mir son of Ali Mohd Bhat and Rouf Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Rasool Bhat – all residents of Krashangam, Aishmuqam.
The injured trio was evacuated from the site to PHC Pahalgam, where the motorcyclist Manzoor Ahmad Bhat succumbed to his injuries.
Confirming it, a police official said that they have taken cognizance of the incident for further investigations.