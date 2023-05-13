Motorist, pillion rider killed in Anantnag road accident

Anantnag, May 13: A motorist and his pillion rider were killed in a road accident in Mattan area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle near a grid station Hutmurah, resulting in spot death of the motorist, while his pillion rider was injured.
He said that the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed.
The deceased have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Malik and Riyaz Ahmad Hajam--both residents of Shimhal, Anantnag.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident.