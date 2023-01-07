MoU signed by army, Looms of Ladakh

On the occasion, Lt Gen A Sengupta, GOC Fire and Fury Corps complimented Looms of Ladakh for their invaluable support in imparting free of cost training to these ladies and empowering them for their future. Abhilasha Bahuguna, Founder and Director,Looms of Ladakh also acknowledged efforts of Fire and Fury Corps for providing them with the opportunity to associate with Indian Army and working jointly towards women empowerment in Ladakh. A number of senior military dignitaries along with 30 Veer Naris, widows and dependent ladies of veterans from Ladakh, who have already undergone weaving and tailoring training in Looms of Ladakh were present on the occasion, the press note said.